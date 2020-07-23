VIDEO: Police search for suspects involved in San Francisco shooting that injured 2 men

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Police are searching for the suspects who shot and injured two victims in San Francisco earlier this month.

Police responded to the area of Ingalls Street and Oakdale Avenue on Saturday, July 11, after multiple gunshots were heard.

Officers arrived around 8:19 p.m. to the unit block of Osceola Lane.

An adult male suffering non-life threatening injuries was taken to a hospital to be treated.

When officers arrived, witnesses said another adult male was already transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Surveillance video shows a black 4-door Chevrolet SS with tinted windows driving down Osceola Lane before turning around.

When the vehicle returned, four suspects are seen shooting toward the victims before fleeing the scene.

Authorities say dozens of rifle and handgun shell casings were found.

If you have any information, police ask you to contact them at (415) 575-4444. You may remain anonymous.

Photo: San Francisco Police Department

