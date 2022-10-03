SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — A protester at the Monday Night Football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams was hauled off by security after running onto the field. Video (above) shows Los Angeles Rams players tackle the man after he ran onto the field.

Holding a pink smoke bomb, the man was running towards the Rams’ sideline as he tried to evade security. After turning upfield, two Rams players approached him and All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner knocked him to the ground.

A press release from the group Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) said that the fan was on the field as part of a protest. The group said two people were cited after running onto the field at separate points.

Per the group, the protest was intended to highlight a trial of two “factory farm whistleblowers” that began Monday. The two men allegedly found dead and sick piglets at the Circle Four Farm in Utah and have been charged with crimes including trespassing, theft and burglary.