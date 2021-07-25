Video: Reckless driver crashes into multiple cars in SF’s Richmond District

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Video shows a reckless driver crash into multiple cars in San Francisco’s Richmond District Sunday afternoon.

Around 2:35 p.m.,San Francisco police officers responded to Balboa Street and 6th Avenue regarding a vehicle collision.

Officers arrived on scene and located a man who crashed into three parked and unoccupied cars.

Video shows a white van hit one car while reversing, then back into a tree. The driver proceeds forward and hits two additional cars.

Police say the driver was suffering from injuries and was transported to the hospital by medics for unknown injuries. His medical status is unknown at this time.

No other details were released.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department at (415) 575-4444.