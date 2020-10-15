Video released in fatal Napa County deputy shooting

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Newly released body camera video from the Napa County Sheriff’s office shows how a fatal deputy shooting played out, back on the night of October 5th.

Investigators say 21-year-veteran Sgt. David Ackman stopped a car with no headlights — Behind the wheel, 47-year-old Juan Adrian Garcia.

“It is abnormal for someone to exit their vehicle and then move back to ours,” Captain Cullen Dodd said.

But that’s what investigators say Garcia did posing a threat to Ackman.

“Fearing that Mr. Garcia had a deadly weapon tucked behind his back, the sergeant drew his firearm and aimed it at Mr. Garcia,” Sheriff John Robertson said.

In the video, you can hear Ackman give several commands to Garcia as he retreats.

Before firing six shots hitting Garcia each time. Deputies say they never found a gun or weapon on Garcia.

Sheriff’s officials say Ackman was simply following his training. Those who know Garcia say the video is painful to watch.

“He was a very collected person, easy to work with a team player, always had a smile on his face, that’s why the video is so shocking,” Daoud Dalia said.

Daoud Dalia worked with Garcia and says there are questions all around.

“None of that was easy. I don’t think the officer did anything wrong, but I don’t think he did anything right,” Dalia said.

Deputies say Garcia had a blood alcohol level nearly 4-times the legal limit at the time of the shooting.

Dalia says his death raises a bigger question of mental health in the Latin community in Napa County.

Members of the Garcia family and the Mexican consulate met with the Napa Sheriff on Wednesday, before the images were released.

Ackman remains on administrative leave as the investigation continues.

