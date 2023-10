(KRON) — An RV caught fire in Oakland on Wednesday night, the Oakland Fire Department said. The RV was parked on 17th Street and Willow Street where the blaze has since been knocked down.

Nine firefighters responded to the fire, officials said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Video from the Citizen App shows the vehicle engulfed in flames. Watch the video in the media player above.

Willow and 17th Street is located in West Oakland near Raimondi Park.