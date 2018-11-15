VIDEO: San Francisco teacher makes bad air quality a science project Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - A San Francisco health science teacher decided to make the current unhealthy air quality part of his lesson plan.

KRON4 was there on Wednesday when some of his students tested air samples to see for themselves how many pollutants they are breathing in.

Watch the above video to see Maureen Kelly's full report.

