SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Wild video shows a bicyclist almost getting hit by a car following a collision in a San Jose intersection last week.

On Thursday, March 24, the crash happened at the intersection of Julian and 17th Streets in downtown San Jose.

Video shows a silver car driving through an intersection when it was hit by a black car. At that time, a bicyclist was also crossing through the intersection but was not hit by a car.

Photo: Danny R.

The police department responded to the a reported hit-and-run collision, however, the driver did return to the scene while officers were there investigating.

The bicyclist suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

No other details have been released by police at this time.

About two years ago, KRON4 reported on a collision at the same intersection. In this incident, a 12-year-old girl was hurt in a hit-and-run crash.