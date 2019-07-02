VIDEO: San Rafael jewelry store burglary is similar to others in Bay Area: police

SAN RAFAEL (KRON) – Police are warning jewelry stores to remove all merchandise from display cabinets when they close at night after they say a recent burglary in San Rafael was committed in the same manner as several others around the Bay Area.

According to San Rafael police, officers responded to Villa Jewelers located on Fourth Street just after 3 a.m. on June 23 after a caller reported hearing an alarm go off and saw four people running away from the store.

The caller said the four suspects then got into a car and drove away from the scene.

An investigation revealed the suspects broke into the store and stole several items from the store and got into a getaway car described as a gold Mercedes.

The suspects are seen on surveillance footage wearing ski masks, with two of them wearing hoodies.

Officials said this burglary was committed in a similar fashion to other burglaries of jewelry stores around the Bay Area.

They are warning jewelers to lock away items from display cabinets.

Anyone with information is asked to call the San Rafael Police Department at 415-485-3000.