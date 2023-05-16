(KRON) — Firefighters responded to a single-family home in Santa Rosa that caught fire Tuesday afternoon around 1:36 p.m., according to the Santa Rosa Fire Department. The structure fire was contained to a single home.

A portion of the home was well involved with fire and smoke, which impacted northern Santa Rosa, firefighters said. Five engines, a ladder truck, a battalion chief and a fire investigator were assigned to the blaze.

Video of the fire (which can be viewed in the above player) showed flames and a massive amount of smoke emanating from a single-story home with firefighters engaged on the ground and on the rooftop.