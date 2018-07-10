Bay Area

VIDEO: Santa Rosa winery reopens after North Bay Firestorm

Posted: Jul 09, 2018 07:28 PM PDT

SANTA ROSA (KRON) - A winery in Santa Rosa is slowly getting back on its feet after October's wildfire destroyed their tasting room and much of their property.

One of its owners says the Yolo County Fire is just too close to home and hitting too soon after what they've been through.

While they lost a lot, some of the most precious pieces on their property went unharmed.

Michelle Kingston explains.

