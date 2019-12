SAN RAFAEL (KRON) — Here comes Santa Claus!

Mr. Claus has arrived in the Bay Area. And in style.

He was spotted going northbound on Highway 101 in San Rafael around 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Video shows him cruising through the North Bay near the Civic Center exit.

There weren’t any reindeer in sight, but he did have a Christmas tree right behind him that was just as lit as his vehicle, literally.

Santa was spotted going Northbound on Highway 101 around 6 PM this evening in San Rafael! @kron4news pic.twitter.com/62knIeoaj6 — J.R. Stone (@jrstone4) December 25, 2019

Brace yourselves Bay Area, Santa’s here.

Happy holidays!