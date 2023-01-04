SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Scaffolding collapsed on power lines in San Francisco’s Mission District Wednesday night, causing power outages in the area. South Van Ness Avenue was also closed from 19th Street to 22nd Street because of the incident.

The scaffolding fell at about 8:30 p.m. PG&E crews responded to the scene, and by 10:30 p.m. PG&E’s outage map showed that just 324 customers were without power. Nobody was injured in the collapse, the San Francisco Fire Department said.

Power outages affected all regions of the Bay Area on Wednesday as a large storm hit the area. As of 10:45 p.m., there were nearly 100,000 PG&E customers without power.

Winds became as strong as 85 mph in some areas, and they caused significant damage. In South San Francisco, the canopy of a gas station collapsed and several pumps were ripped apart.

