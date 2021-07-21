Video: Serial car burglar targets Oakland neighborhood

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A serial car burglar targeted an Oakland neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, according to the Oakland Police Department.

Video shows the burglar, in broad daylight, break the rear windows of parked cars in the Downtown/Lakeshore area.

The burglary suspect was seen wearing a gold beanie, colorful jacket, black pants with yellow/gold stripes on the sides and gold shoes.

Police are now asking the community for help in identifying the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPD at (510) 238-3951.

No other details were immediately available.