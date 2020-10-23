VIDEO: Several car windows smashed in SF

Video courtesy Phil Hamilton

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Several car windows were smashed in San Francisco, a video recorded at 8 a.m. Friday shows.

The cars were parked along Van Ness between Francisco and Bay St. At least ten of them were hit by the break-ins.

Ryan McCarthy, a resident who took one of two videos sent to KRON, told us he did not see any increased police presence.

The San Francisco Police Department did not have any information on their website or social media regarding the incident as of 10:50 a.m.

The police department has the following tips for preventing car break-ins and reporting them:

Prevention

Are there any valuables or loose items visible in your car?

Park Smart. Place all items in the trunk of your car before you arrive at your destination to ensure thieves won’t know what you are hiding.

Traveling from out of town?

Check your luggage at the hotel instead of keeping it in your car.

Reporting a Vehicle Break-In

Is the break-in happening right now?

Call 9-1-1 with your location and a suspect description, if possible.

Did the break-in already happen? Call the Police non-emergency line at 1-415-553-0123 to report the crime. You may request that an officer come to the scene or you can go to any San Francisco Police station to file a report and have your vehicle fingerprinted. You may also file a police report online here or call 3-1-1.

What was stolen? Make a list of stolen items. If possible, please provide the estimated value of stolen items, along with the serial numbers to stolen electronics. Cancel stolen credit cards as soon as possible and check to see if unauthorized activity has occurred. Include any such activity on the police report. If an original passport or social security card was stolen, go to the nearest police station.If a firearm was stolen, immediately go to a police station or call the police non-emergency line at 1-415-553-0123. A police report may be needed for an insurance claim.



A Twitter account documenting car break-ins in San Francisco shows several more break-ins as recently as two weeks ago.

