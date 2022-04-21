SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A video obtained by TMZ Sports shows former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson repeatedly punching a man in the face while on a plane leaving San Francisco International Airport.

TMZ is reporting that Tyson began hitting the man seated behind him on a flight to Florida when the passenger began to bother him. The man was intoxicated, according to media reports.

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. Tyson was in San Francisco for 4/20 festivities, as KRON4 previously reported. He said he’d be “live and smoking” at Hippie Hill in Golden Gate Park as part of promoting a social media app.

KRON4 has reached out to San Francisco International Airport and the San Francisco Police Department, which is in charge of law enforcement at the airport, but has not heard back.

Tyson once famously bit off part of boxer Evander Holyfield’s ear. He was also convicted of rape and sentenced to six years in prison, though he was released on parole after three years.