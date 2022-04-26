SAN JOSE (KRON) – KRON4 has obtained video of an arrest San Jose police made in connection with the kidnapping of baby Brandon, who was found this morning.

Police told KRON4 that one suspect is in custody. San Jose Police Department Sergeant Christian Camarillo had already said one female was being questioned as a person of interest. However, that person is different from the suspect identified yesterday by authorities.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic male who was wearing black pants, a dark blue shirt, gray shoes with white trim, a gray baseball hat and a black face mask.

There will be a press conference with additional details at 11 a.m.