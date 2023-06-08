(KRON) — An attempted break-in at a San Jose hotel room was reported Wednesday night. At least one suspect was using an unknown device to hook onto the inside doorknob and open the door from the outside, video posted on Reddit shows.

In the roughly one-minute video, the suspect uses a device in an unsuccessful attempt to open the deadbolted door. The room was on the eighth floor at the Holiday Inn on N First Street.

The San Jose Police Department received a call around 9:36 p.m. for a “disturbance” at a Holiday Inn, the law enforcement agency confirmed to KRON4. Hotel management called to report two “suspicious” people on the property.

The two suspects escaped hotel premises before police were able to make contact with them, SJPD said.

KRON4 reached out to management at Holiday Inn for comment. We are waiting for a response.