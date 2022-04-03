SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A building partially collapsed Sunday morning around 11:50 a.m. in Santa Rosa, the fire departmened tweeted.

The building is located on the 600 block of 4th Street where the front of California Luggage Co collapsed, including the porch.

Video shows the debris that fell in front of the business nearly landed on top of two cars.

Fire officials said there were no injuries, and the luggage store was not open at the time of the incident.

Initially, firefighters were dispatched to the location because of a call of a possible fire.

There was no fire, and it ended up being dust, according to officials.