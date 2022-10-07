SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Video just released to the public shows Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green attacking teammate Jordan Poole at a practice Wednesday.

TMZ published the video, which shows Green approaching Poole, who pushes him away with two hands.

At that point, Green punched Poole in the face and grabbed him before the latter hit the ground.

People on the court than ran to the scene, pulling Green away.

Green later apologized, though it’s not his first time feuding with teammates.

The incident led to a cessation of the team’s practice. Warriors General Manager Bob Myers mentioned the possibility of Green facing discipline at a press conference yesterday, saying the situation would be “handled internally,” but also that Green is not likely to miss a game despite the attack.

“Draymond is one of my favorite players,” Myers said at the press conference. “I just said ‘you’re better than this. Like don’t do this. Don’t do this to yourself. Don’t put yourself in this position.’ Still love the person. Don’t love what he did but still love the guy.”