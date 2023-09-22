(KRON) — While the San Francisco 49ers battled the New York Giants on the Levi’s Stadium field on Thursday night, a group of 49ers fans went at each other in the stands.

A video that went viral on social media, which you can see above, showed the brawl involving both male and female 49ers fans.

At one point in the video, a woman wearing a Nick Bosa jersey gets a blonde wig yanked off her head by another woman. The woman retaliated with a few punches before getting pulled to the ground.

A man in a Richard Sherman jersey is seen grabbing a woman by her hair and throwing punches at several fans. One fan in a leather jacket was pinned against a railing as other fans punched and kicked him.

On the field, one 49er showed the same energy as their fans. Offensive tackle Trent Williams threw a punch at Giants defensive lineman A’Shawn Robinson.

San Francisco cruised to a 30-12 win in the game. Deebo Samuel and Christian McCaffrey both scored touchdowns as the 49ers improved to 3-0 on the season.