ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Fire crews responded to a car that was drowning in the water Friday night, Alameda County Fire tweeted.

Video shows a Honda element nearly drowned in the water at the San Leandro Marina.

The incident happened around 9 p.m., and fire officials said the driver was assisted out of the water onto the shore.

Fire crews used a haul line to pull the car out of the water.

Alameda County Fire did not report any injuries.

The San Leandro Marina lies on the east side of the San Francisco Bay — a few miles south of Oakland Airport.