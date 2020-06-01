Video shows handful of officers take a knee at San Jose protest

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A video shows a few San Jose police officers take a knee during a protest on Sunday.

Protests have been held all weekend around the Bay Area and nationwide following the death of George Floyd.

In the video, most officers remained on their feet facing forward. A handful of officers knelt down as protesters clapped and thanked them.

“Thank you, thank you,” people can be heard saying. “This is what we want.”

On Friday, a large group of protesters peacefully marched down the streets of downtown San Jose. But things got hectic quick.

What started off as peaceful quickly turned violent when people began to smash car windows, get violent with police officers and set things on fire.

Around the U.S., protests are being held, some peaceful and some not. There has been a lot of clash against the public and police force amid protests.

Latest News Headlines: