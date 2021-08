OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Oakland firefighters extinguished a huge fire in an RV late Monday night.

The RV was parked near 6th and Brush Streets, according to Oakland firefighters.

The fire did not catch on to any other nearby buildings or vehicles, the firefighters said, and no one was injured. The video was tweeted just before 11:30 p.m.

The Oakland Fire Department did not release what could have started the fire.

Video courtesy: @OaklandFireLive on Twitter.