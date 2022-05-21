SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A man was stuck on a cliff at Mussel Rock Park in Daly City earlier this week, California Highway Patrol announced in a Facebook post. Fortunately, crews arrived in a timely manner to rescue the man who was approximately halfway down a 500-foot cliff.

The incident happened around 5:10 p.m. on Thursday, authorities said. A CHP helicopter spotted the man and placed him on a rescue harness. The helicopter maneuvered 100 feet above the scene to rescue him.

He was then safely transported to a nearby landing zone where the victim taken to first responders. No injuries were reported from the incident.

Emergency crews first received a call from a local fisherman who reported a man clinging to a vertical cliff wall at Mussel Rock Park, according to CHP. They determined ground rescuers were unable to rescue him, so a CHP helicopter was called.

CHP released the video Friday — one day after the incident. The Daly City Fire Department helped assist with the rescue efforts.