SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Grocery shopping, then calling for a ride home is something people do everyday in San Francisco. But video shared exclusively with KRON4 shows the routine activity turn into a terrifying situation.

Using the video player above, you can see men armed with what appears to be at least one assault rifle robbing the occupants of a silver vehicle, then getting away. It happened on June 2, 2022, at around 7:00 p.m. on Hyde Street, between California and Pine Streets in San Francisco’s Nob Hill district.

In the video, what appears to be a silver rideshare vehicle pulls over to wait for a passenger. Then the victim, who just finished shopping at Trader Joe’s, walks toward the rideshare, grocery bag in hand.

However, he was unknowingly being followed by the robbers in this white vehicle with dark, tinted windows. The suspect vehicle pulls alongside, blocking the other vehicle’s path. Then the armed robbers make their move.

“The weapons that they’re carrying, I am speechless,” a concerned Nob Hill business owner said. “It’s like what you see in a movie”

From the business owner’s perspective, the robbery is a symbol of crime being out of control in that area.

“We used to be open later, until 8:00 p.m.,” the business owner said. “Then we have to change it to 7:00. Now we’ve shortened it to 6:30. Even 6:30 it’s starting to get frightening. It’s not even dark and there’s all kinds of crime happening.”

Responding to a request from KRON4, San Francisco police investigators said the victim complied and no one was hurt. Police gave no descriptions of the suspects or suspect vehicle information. San Francisco Supervisor Aaron Peskin’s staff said they have not received any calls about a rise in crime in Nob Hill.

“This isn’t what’s supposed to be happening in our local neighborhood, in Nob Hill, in San Francisco,” the business owner said “Nothing is getting done. Nobody’s handling it.”

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department.