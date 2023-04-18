(KRON) — A viral video posted over the weekend shows a man shotgunning a beverage, backflipping into the water off of Pier 39 in San Francisco and jumping up onto some floating planks to harass a crowd of sea lions. Video shows the man run at the sea lions, which then flee into the water.

Commenters on the were outraged with the behavior.

“Don’t mess with our sea lions like that,” said one commenter.

“Interesting how breaking the law is suppose to be funny?” said another. “The marine mammal protection act isn’t a joke…. Just leave them alone.”

The Marine Mammal Center said they were made aware of the video on Saturday and reported it to NOAA Law Enforcement for further investigation.

Under the Marine Mammal Protection Act, it is illegal to harass or harm marine mammals and is punishable by law.

KRON4 reached out to NOAA for an update on the investigation but has not heard back yet.

The Marine Mammal Center suggests staying at least 50 feet away from marine life and more if the animal is paying attention to you or your pet.

To report marine wildlife harassment, contact the NOAA Law Enforcement hotline at 800-853-1964.