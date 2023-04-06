(KRON) — Two people were arrested on Wednesday in connection with the theft of a $45,000 Rolex watch outside a jewelry store, the San Pablo Police Department (SPPD) announced on Facebook. Surveillance video of the robbery (above) shows a suspect using an AR-15-style pistol to threaten the man before he removes his watch.

The crime occurred at 4:19 p.m. on March 3 in front of H Bee Jewelry at the San Pablo Towne Center, located at 2415 San Pablo Dam Road. The video shows a man, later identified as 19-year-old Vallejo resident Timothy Harvey, approaching the victim and pointing a gun at his head before the victim takes off his watch and hands it over.

According to SPPD, a second suspect, named by police as 26-year-old San Francisco resident Christopher Salmeron, was in the store with the victim and noticed the expensive watch. Police claim Salmeron got in contact with Harvey and planned the robbery.

Harvey allegedly drove to the location with a third suspect before confronting the victim. Both suspects fled the scene before police could arrive.

Police used surveillance video to identify the suspects. Contra Costa Safe Streets Task Force detectives served search warrants at each of their homes Wednesday morning.

Harvey was arrested at his home on Rockwood Court in Vallejo with the gun believed to be used in the robbery. Salmeron was arrested on the 600 block of China Basin Street in San Francisco while wearing the victim’s watch. He was also in possession of a gun.

Both suspects were booked into Contra Costa County Jail. The watch was returned to the victim.

Police are still searching for the third suspect in the robbery. Anyone with information is asked to call SPPD at (510) 215-3150.