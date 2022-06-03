OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Surveillance video captured a deadly hit-and-run crash that killed an elderly woman who was on her way to church in Oakland. The video belongs to a business leader who has seen enough, and says he is ready to leave.

The woman was crossing a street at the intersection of 16th Avenue and International Boulevard when she was killed by a hit-and-run driver last Tuesday around 5:30 p.m. Bruce Voung, who recorded the surveillance video, said the woman was crossing the intersection legally.

“You can see in the video, you see an officer also in front of her try to make a left turn,” Voung said. “The Hummer, in the video, also trying to make a left turn in the opposite direction. The Hummer guy Just got panicked, or something happened. He makes a left turn, and he ran over the pedestrian. So, the pedestrian did not make it.”

The Alameda County coroner identified the victim as 73-year-old Emelia Martinez of Oakland. OPD investigators said the officer in the patrol car seen in the video made a U-turn to assist the victim at the scene. Voung says this is just the latest incident of what he calls “lawlessness” in the City of Oakland.

“The city going after business owner, property owner, but it’s not going after criminals,” he said. “It’s out of control. Even I, myself, after over 40 years in Oakland, I’m thinking about leaving Oakland.”

OPD investigators described the suspect vehicle as a white, 2000’s Hummer

“Right now, we are looking for the vehicle,” Voung said. “I am going to put a $1,000reward out for information into this vehicle. All she did was going to church. She didn’t deserve this.”