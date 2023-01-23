HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KRON) — The suspect in a mass shooting in Half Moon Bay on Monday was arrested in the parking lot of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Half Moon Bay Police Substation at 4:40 p.m. Video shared with KRON4 shows Chunli Zhao, 67, tackled and arrested by deputies.

Zhao was found in his car in the parking lot. The video shows deputies pointing guns at him and telling him to put his hands up.

One deputy then grabs Zhao by his left arm and slings him to the ground. He was lying facedown on the ground as deputies detained him.

The first shooting that Zhao is accused of committing happened on the 12700 block of San Mateo Road. San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies responded and found five victims — four of them were dead and one was transported to Stanford Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, according to police. Three more victims were found dead on the 2100 block of Cabrillo Highway.

“This is a devastating tragedy for this community and the many families touched by this unspeakable act of violence,” San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus said.

The shootings happened at two agricultural facilities, according to the Associated Press. San Mateo County Board of Supervisors President Dave Pine described Zhao as a “disgruntled worker” at one of the businesses.