(KRON) — A group of about 100 motorcyclists took over the Bay Bridge in an illegal sideshow late Saturday afternoon, the California Highway Patrol confirmed to KRON4.

All westbound lanes came to a standstill as riders popped wheelies just after 5 p.m. Many drivers stuck on the bridge got out of their cars to take video of the chaos. The sideshow stopped traffic for about two minutes before traffic was on the move again.

The sight of a sideshow taking over the Bay Bridge isn’t new. The most recent takeover on the Bay Bridge was reported on a Sunday in February. Several sideshows have been reported on the bridge over the past year, including one incident where ATVs joined in.