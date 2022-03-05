EMERYVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are looking for a suspect who stole a pickup truck Friday night in Emeryville, police said in a Facebook post.

Police wrote on Facebook “how bout gone in 30 seconds” in reference to the incident.

The suspect used a keyless fob to steal a white 2016 Dodge Ram, Emeryville police said.

The suspect vehicle for this incident is a white 4-door sedan with mismatch wheels — possibly a Kia.

According to police, the car’s front left wheel has silver rims and the right back wheel is black.

Anyone with information is asked to call Emeryville police (510) 596-3700.