Video shows violent robbery of 2 women in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Video shows a violent attack in Oakland’s Chinatown Friday afternoon.

Three assailants assaulted and robbed two women in broad daylight, just before 1 p.m.

The women saw the assailants charge at them and tried to run away, but the three attackers caught up to them, pinned them down and stole their belongings, KRON4 learned.

KRON4 was told this violent robbery occurred in the same area as Thursday’s assault in Oakland’s Chinatown, where an elderly man was pistol-whipped and robbed in the 200 block of 9th street.

