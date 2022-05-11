MARTINEZ, Calif. (KRON) — A video shared with KRON4 showed two men break into a Martinez jewelry store early Tuesday morning. The Martinez Police Department said the suspects were unsuccessful in the burglary.

Police were called to the burglary attempt at Martinez Coin & Jewelry Exchange, 3755 Alhambra Avenue, just after 3:45 a.m. The suspects had fled the scene in a silver sedan before officers arrived.

Jennifer Morgan, the owner of the store, told KRON4 that the attempted robbery was the third at the store in the past three years. Morgan also owns a store in Vallejo that she said was robbed on March 23 by a crew using the same method.

Morgan said gold and coin stores in Vallejo, Walnut Creek, Fremont, San Jose, Concord and Martinez have been robbed in the last two months. Martinez police said Tuesday’s robbery is under investigation.