SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — After the Golden State Warriors clinched their NBA championship on Thursday night, San Franciscans took to Mission Street to celebrate the title. You can watch video of the celebrations using the video player above.

The party in the streets included people celebrating in low-riders and hanging out of car windows. Warriors fans also shot fireworks into the air.

A large crowd gathered in the street and sidewalk and drivers honked their horns as they rode by. As expected, Stephen Curry jerseys were everywhere.

Curry won the first NBA Finals MVP of his career after Thursday’s 103-90 victory, in which he scored 34 points. The title was the Curry’s fourth in the past eight seasons.