HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — A woman in Hayward was found after she’d reportedly been kidnapped and assaulted, according to the Hayward Police Department.

Officers learned that a woman had allegedly been kidnapped from a residential neighborhood, and neighbors caught the whole thing on video. Witnesses nearby shared camera footage with police, and the footage showed the license plate of the vehicle that the possible kidnapper was driving.

Using the license-plate reading system, officers were able to find the area the vehicle was located in. Police found the car parked in a driveway in a residential neighborhood.

When a man opened the door, police determined he was the same person who they believe kidnapped a woman one hour earlier. The woman was found inside of the home, and the man was taken into custody by police.