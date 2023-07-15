(KRON) — Six people were injured after a large tree toppled over at a park in Santa Rosa, according to the Santa Rosa Fire Department.

Fire crews were called to Spring Lake Park at 10:46 a.m. after learning that a tree had come down in the area. One fire engine, one rescue team and one Battalion Chief arrived at the scene with five separate ambulances.

SRFD says one person suffered “major” injuries in the incident. One person suffered moderate injuries and four others were treated for minor injuries at the scene.

Video from the scene shows a picnic-style campground with several tables in between large trees. A toppled tree is visible in the background, with police safety tape around the area.