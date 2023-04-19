(KRON) — A fire has been reported Wednesday afternoon in the Nob Hill neighborhood, according to the San Francisco Fire Department (SFFD). Crews are responding to a building at 1625 Leavenworth St.

One person was rescued and taken to a burn center, officials said. The unidentified individual suffered a “critical injury.”

SFFD first tweeted about the blaze at 1:53 p.m. It was originally reported to be a one-alarm fire but has since grown to two alarms.

The public is asked to avoid the area as crews respond to the fire. No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.