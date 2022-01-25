Video: French bulldog stolen at gunpoint reunited with family

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A French Bulldog that was stolen in Castro Valley has been safely found by ACSO Detectives.

The pup, who goes by Tito, was stolen at gunpoint from his family while on a walk on January 15th.

In the robbery, a purse with a wallet and keys inside were also stolen.

“As a dog owner, this case disturbed me, my agency and the community. I directed our investigators to pursue all leads. I’m glad to see Tito is now reunited with his family. Thank you to our Detectives and Community Members for supporting this effort,” said Alameda County Sheriff Ahern.

Tito can be seen reuniting with his family in video posted by the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office.