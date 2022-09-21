OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Police are investigating “multiple burglaries” in Oakland’s Little Saigon, according to Candace Keas of the Oakland Police Department.

The department was first alerted something was awry at 4:30 a.m. Monday, when the communications division “received information regarding an alarm activation at a business,” Keas continued.

Once they got to the scene, “officers located multiple burglarized businesses in the area,” Keas stated.

A video sent by Oakland Little Saigon Community shows one man breaking the glass of a business so another could enter. The video also shows the aftermath of the burglary for a laundromat.

Anyone with information on the burglaries is asked to contact the burglary unit at 510-238-3951.