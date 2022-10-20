MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A Redwood High School student was seen punching a teacher on Thursday, according to video obtained by KRON4. The video (above) shows the student throwing two left-hand punches that landed on the teacher’s face.

Once the punches landed on the teacher’s face, the teacher put the student in a headlock and wrestled the student to the ground. A few seconds later, two faculty/staff members came in to break up the fight.

The fight happened in the hallway of the school’s second floor where a number of students stood and watched the incident take place. It happened at 11:30 a.m., according to a letter from Redwood High School Principal Barnaby Payne.

Police detained the student who is now in custody, Payne said. Paramedics provided first aid to the teacher who received precautionary medical attention. It is unknown at this time if the teacher was taken to the hospital.

“As a career educator, I know from experience that unexpected and unfortunate incidents are inevitable in schools,” Payne wrote in a letter. “Nevertheless, what defines us as a community is how we react in the aftermath, how we care for each other, and how we make every effort to prevent incidents in the future.”

This is a developing story. Check back as KRON4 learns more about the fight.