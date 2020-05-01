VIDEO: Supporters cheer on health care workers in San Francisco for Medical Team Appreciation Day

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Friday, May 1 is Medical Team Appreciation Day at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital.

Local public safety agencies are honoring the doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists, lab technicians, LVNs, and medical staff working during the coronavirus pandemic.

They will be greeting the staff as they come in to work between 6:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m.

Present will be uniformed members representing the San Francisco Sheriff’s Office, Fire Department, Police Department, and other agencies to show gratitude and support for the long hours and life-saving work they are doing here.

This is the only level-one trauma center in San Francisco and in northern San Mateo.

Medical staff here are on the front lines of the pandemic, working to minimize the spread of COVID-19, with many of them risking their own health and making sacrifices each and every day they put on their uniforms.

Public safety agencies are still keeping health and safety in mind by making sure to wear masks and practice social distancing.

They will be stationed around the entire hospital perimeter here in support of the workers.

