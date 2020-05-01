Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW
Coronavirus: The Latest

VIDEO: Supporters cheer on health care workers in San Francisco for Medical Team Appreciation Day

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Friday, May 1 is Medical Team Appreciation Day at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital.

Local public safety agencies are honoring the doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists, lab technicians, LVNs, and medical staff working during the coronavirus pandemic.

They will be greeting the staff as they come in to work between 6:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m.

Present will be uniformed members representing the San Francisco Sheriff’s Office, Fire Department, Police Department, and other agencies to show gratitude and support for the long hours and life-saving work they are doing here.

This is the only level-one trauma center in San Francisco and in northern San Mateo.

Medical staff here are on the front lines of the pandemic, working to minimize the spread of COVID-19, with many of them risking their own health and making sacrifices each and every day they put on their uniforms.

Public safety agencies are still keeping health and safety in mind by making sure to wear masks and practice social distancing.

They will be stationed around the entire hospital perimeter here in support of the workers.

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News