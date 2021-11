OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Surveillance video shows the suspect vehicle involved in a fatal shooting in Oakland back in January.

Jesus Razo was shot and killed in the 1200 block of 88th Avenue on Jan. 18, police said.

Video from the area captured the shooter driving a light gray SUV.

Police described the shooter as slim and short, wearing a light color hoodie and dark pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (510) 238-3821.