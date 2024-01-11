(KRON) — A suspect attempted to steal a Porsche off the driveway of an Alamo home overnight on Wednesday, the owner tells KRON4. The attempted theft happened around 2 a.m. at a residence near Round Hill Country Club.

Surveillance video obtained by KRON4 shows an unknown suspect entering the unlocked white Porsche SUV. Watch the video in the media player above.

Surveillance video shows an attempted theft of a Porsche in Alamo overnight on Wednesday, Jan. 10.

The car was not stolen, and the owner says nothing was inside for the suspect to steal. The owner added she called the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office to report the attempted theft.

Recently, multiple attempted car thefts have been reported in the area, the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office told the owner. Wednesday’s attempted theft was one of at least four homes that were hit that night. Some owners in the area had things stolen from their cars.

The owner of the Porsche was granted anonymity upon request.

Alamo is one of the more expensive areas in the Bay Area to live in. In 2022, Stephen Curry sold his Alamo home for over $9 million. The median household income in Alamo is $250,000, according to U.S. Census data.