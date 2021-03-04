Video: Suspect burglarizes several Benicia businesses

BENICIA, Calif. (KRON) — Police are searching for a man who is suspected of burglarizing several businesses in Benicia.

Video captured the suspect breaking into the Tannery Building on First Street early Wednesday morning. He left behind damaged doors.

The Benicia Police Department has not revealed the total loss because of the investigation, but they are seeking more video footage of the suspect — as well as tips from the community.

The surveillance shows the suspect wearing distinctive pants.

Police clarified that the footage was provided by The Mare Island Brewery, but they were not a target in the crime.

Anyone who has information or additional footage should contact Detective Nathaniel at (707) 746-4251 or email knathaniel@ci.benicia.ca.us.