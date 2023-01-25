BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect attempted to kidnap a woman leaving the University of California Berkeley campus on Tuesday, and he is still at large, according to a report from the Berkeley Police Department.

Just after 5 p.m. a woman in her 20s was walking from the UC Campus on the intersection of Hearst and Euclid avenues when a man came up behind her. The woman told police that the man grabbed her by the arm and threatened to sexually assault her.

The woman was able to escape the suspect’s grasp and run away. She hid inside of a cafe for safety, but the suspect followed her inside.

Staff inside of the cafe kept the suspect away from the woman and called police. The suspect then reportedly headed back towards campus. Officer arrived on scene, but the suspect has not been found.

Police released a video of the suspect. He is described as a bald white man in his 40s. He’s approximately 6 feet tall, has a thin to medium build, and is wearing a black jacket, white shirt, jeans and white sneakers. Anyone with information about this crime or this suspect is asked to contact BPD’s Sex Crimes Unit at 510-981-5735.