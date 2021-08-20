North Bay family says man posing as delivery driver robbed their home

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — In the North Bay, a family is concerned and issuing a warning to be on the look out for a suspected fake delivery person who they say broke into their home and stole valuable items.

It was all caught on video.

The family says they’re just sickened by what they lost.

“He forced through the gate, and robbed us of jewelry, sentimental items.. items that might be worth $100 but sentimental and to us priceless.”

That is a Sonoma County man talking about the robbery.

On Thursday, his surveillance camera captured a person he believes posing as a delivery driver circumventing the security gate and waltzing into his family’s home while they were out for a few minutes.

In that small sliver of time, the resident, who wants to remain nameless for safety concerns says the thief pocketed what he could — bringing them out one by one to his getaway car.

“We feel violated and disgusted that someone would go to these lengths to take care of themselves and not to think of effects on others.”

He explains since the pandemic, the family has relied on deliveries and built a shed to house the items. But this person, they say, broke through the gate and went inside their property to help themselves to their belongings.

The resident says they are frustrated, and have a message to others.

“Look out for your neighbors, this guy was basically looking around.”

He adds they will also be working with the sheriff’s department to try and capture the crook.

“We will tighten security, put in more cameras, with different angles,” he said. “We didn’t have every angle, we will harden our place, and be more suspicious of the public.”