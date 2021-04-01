VIDEO: Suspects chased after breaking into family’s car near Moraga Steps in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Take a look at this brazen robbery that happened in San Francisco’s Inner Sunset District on Monday.

The victims are seen on a neighborhood surveillance video chasing after two suspects who broke into their car.

One of the victims was hurt in the chase and sent to the hospital with non-serious injuries.

It all happened near this popular tourist attraction, the Moraga Street Steps.

The victims had just parked and gotten out of their car. Moments later the two suspects swooped in, broke into their car and stole a backpack full of personal items.

Terrifying moments caught on surveillance video from homes on Moraga Street between 16th and 17th Avenues.

Two thieves broke into a family’s car Monday afternoon near the steps but as the suspects ran towards their getaway car, the victims chased after them.

“I’ve lived in this neighborhood for three years now. It’s really quiet and sleepy. I mean the most action happens on these steps but it’s not what you want to hear about your neighborhood,” Carrie Haupt said.

Neighbors say the family was visiting from out of state.

San Francisco police responded and said the suspects got away with a backpack.

They say one of the victims was a 52-year-old father, who also ran after the suspects and grabbed onto their car as they drove off.

Police say that’s when one of the suspects pulled out a gun and the victim let go out of fear for his life.

He was sent to the hospital with non-serious injuries.

Visitor Peter Tracy was concerned when he heard what happened but says sadly, he’s not surprised.

“It’s not 100% safe to park here anywhere here really,” Tracy said.

Cautionary signs are posted near the popular steps, like many other tourist attractions in the city.

Neighbor Carrie Haupt says she warns visitors whenever she can.

“Make sure your car has nothing showing. That’s city 101. There’s lots of break-ins constantly,” Haupt said.

SFPD says they have not identified any suspects or arrested anyone at this point in the investigation.

If you have any information, contact the police department.