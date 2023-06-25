(KRON) — Suspects led police on a chase from Vallejo to Suisun City on Sunday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP’s H-30 helicopter was called into action to assist the Vallejo Police Department with a pursuit that involved suspects brandishing firearms at officers and civilians. H-30 followed the vehicle until the suspects exited and fled on food near Susuin, CHP said.

The two suspects were then taken into custody by the VPD. VPD will be conducting the follow-up investigation into the incident.

Video from H-30 shows more than three minutes of the pursuit along freeways and through busy intersections. A white vehicle can be seen, with several black and white police SUVs following closely behind.

Video shows as the white vehicle navigates into what looks like a warehouse complex and the suspects hop out. Both suspects then appear to flee towards a warehouse nearby. One of the suspects can later be seen surrendering to officers.