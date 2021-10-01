Video: Teens arrested for armed robbery in Newark

NEWARK, Calif. (KRON) – Two 15-year-olds were arrested in connection to an armed robbery before leading officers on a pursuit in Newark, according to the police department.

Around 2:15 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 23, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Aviation Unit informed the police department that a stolen white Toyota RAV4 was seen in Newark — The car was stolen during a carjacking, officials say.

The sheriff’s unit saw two people get out of the car and rob a 75-year-old victim in the area of Newark Boulevard and Jarvis Avenue — The victim was not seriously injured and all stolen items were returned.

When police arrived on the scene, the car sped away leading officers on a pursuit from eastbound SR-84 to northbound I-880.

The pursuit ended when the car pulled into a cul-de-sac in Hayward.

Two people got out of the car and ran through backyards while the driver, who stayed in the car, was taken into custody.

Officers searched the area and were able to arrest a second person — Police are still searching for the third robber.

The two teenagers who were arrested have been booked at the Alameda County Juvenile Hall and charged with robbery and evading officers.

No other details about the teens will be released.

As an investigation continues, police ask you to contact them at (510) 578-4960 if you have any information. Anonymous tips can be left at (510) 578-4965.