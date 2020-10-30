SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A man was caught on surveillance stealing half a rack of clothes from a store at Fisherman’s Wharf.
The owner of California City Wear on Jefferson Street shared the video with KRON4. It’s a family run clothing store with multiple locations.
The man grabbed the clothes and rushed into a getaway car that was waiting with its hazards on right outside the door.
Someone ran out behind the suspect and appeared to get a good look at the license plate — but said there was a piece of paper covering it.
Anyone with tips can contact the San Francisco Police Department.
Latest Stories:
- Newsfeed Now: Biden returns to Iowa; Trump plays defense in Mich., Wis.
- Driver suspected of killing CA bicyclist captured in Australia
- US average daily virus cases rising to 74,000
- Video: Thief flees Fisherman’s Wharf with stolen merch
- 4 killed, 120 injured in Aegean Sea earthquake