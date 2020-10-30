Video: Thief flees Fisherman’s Wharf with stolen merch

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A man was caught on surveillance stealing half a rack of clothes from a store at Fisherman’s Wharf.

The owner of California City Wear on Jefferson Street shared the video with KRON4. It’s a family run clothing store with multiple locations.

The man grabbed the clothes and rushed into a getaway car that was waiting with its hazards on right outside the door.

Courtesy: California City Wear store

Someone ran out behind the suspect and appeared to get a good look at the license plate — but said there was a piece of paper covering it.

Anyone with tips can contact the San Francisco Police Department.

